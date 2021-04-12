ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old was shot and killed in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 21-year-old Destiny Davenport was shot in the legs and abdomen the 3600 block of Virginia after 5 p.m. She wasn't breathing or conscious when officers found her. She later died when she arrived to the hospital.
The suspect was identified only as a 22-year-old man. No other information was made available.
