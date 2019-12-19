ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot during an early morning home invasion in South City, according to an officer on the scene.
According to police, the woman was shot in the chest by three suspects around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dunnica. Police said the suspects forced their way into the home.
The woman was taken to the hospital and later listed in critical, unstable condition.
Police on scene told News 4 no one was currently in custody.
A man who was at the home at the time of the shooting was not injured.
No other information has been released.
