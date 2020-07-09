ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed inside a car at the intersection of Goodfellow and Mclaren in North City early Thursday morning.
The woman was apparently driving when she was shot around 2:15 a.m. After being shot, her car crashed into a van parked in a driveway.
St. Louis City homicide detectives are currently handling the ongoing investigation.
