SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot by a stray bullet from a rolling gun battle in South City, police say.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Miami in the Gravois Park neighborhood just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
People from inside two cars were exchanging fire when one bullet struck a bystander.
The victim was stable when she was taken to a hospital, police said.
