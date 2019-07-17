(KMOV.com) - A woman shot by an officer in the parking lot of a Schnucks in Ladue says she forgives the officer.
Former Ladue officer Julia Crews admitted to accidentally shooting Ashley Hall when she responded to a shoplifting call at the Schnucks at Ladue Crossing on April 23. Hall was shot in the back and has had many medical setbacks as a result. Her spleen and part of her stomach has been removed; she also wears a mask to fight off infections.
“I was shot, and I died twice,” said Hall. “The officer pulled up. I told her to call an ambulance because I was hurt.”
Hall says she was hurt before she left the store.
“I had an altercation with the Schnucks’ employee,” said Hall.
Hall did not say what the altercation was about but said she went to the store to buy birthday items for her mom. Hall left store and police were called; she then met Officer Crews.
“I showed her my receipts for everything I purchased,” Hall said. “We had a miscommunication, I tried to walk away, and she shot me in the back.”
“I had turned around. I could not believe it. I asked, “Did you just shoot me?’ She said, ‘Yes and I am sorry,” Hall said.
Crews is charged with second-degree assault. Her attorney claims she meant to grab her taser but pulled the gun instead.
“If she was trained the right way, I think it would not have happened. It would have happened a different way,” Hall said.
Members of Hall’s family question Crews’ actions.
“Whether is was a mistake, taser or gun, I don’t feel like a shoplifting call warrants either of those weapons. It should have been talked out. She had balloons, she did not have a knife or gun,” said Hall’s sister Ainger Hall.
Hall’s attorney Bill Holland says he is planning to file a civil lawsuit.
“The message is whether you’re a Ladue or a Ferguson, you have to train your officer to use deadly force more carefully,” said Holland.
Hall has not been charged with shoplifting. A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.
