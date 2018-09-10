BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman allegedly shot her boyfriend in Ballwin early Monday morning.
According to police, the woman shot her boyfriend in the leg after an assault in the 100 block of Ashbourne around 4:30 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ballwin detectives said all parties are cooperating with the investigation.
No additional details have been released.
