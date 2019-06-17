ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday after fighting off two attackers in their late 50s.
According to police, the woman told officers she was with two friends in the 5800 block of Garesche when a man became irate after smoking PCP.
The woman said he grabbed a gun and fired once at her, and another man grabbed two knives and a fireplace tool and attempted to stab her.
She managed to fight off the second attacker and flee the home, and as she did, the first suspect fired at her with a second gun he’d retrieved.
She was eventually able to flag down a car and was driven to find help.
She sustained puncture wounds to her leg and sustained injuries to her head.
