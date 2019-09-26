SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman in her 20’s was fatally shot near ‘The Grove’ district in South City Thursday night.
The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 4200 block of Norfolk in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, only a few blocks from Manchester.
The victim, who was shot in the arm and head, was taken to a hospital where she later died.
A suspect is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.