ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in South City.
Police said the shooting took place in the 3600 block of Delor near the intersection of South Grand just after midnight
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
