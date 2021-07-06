NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was shot and killed after she and a man got into an argument at a North County beauty salon Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Chambers Road. Police tell News 4 that the victim and a man arrived together at a beauty salon in the same block of Chambers Road. The two got into an argument inside the salon; the argument continued after the two left before the man then shot the woman and fled on foot.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked tp call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.