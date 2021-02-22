ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot after throwing a piece of wood at two men following a robbery in north St. Louis overnight.
According to police, a woman and man were in the 3500 block of N. 14th Street when two suspects got out of an SUV. The suspects robbed the man of his phone, wallet and keys at gunpoint.
While the suspects were getting back into their SUV, the woman threw a wooden two-by-four at them. One of the suspects then shot at the woman before the duo drove off.
The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. She had been shot in the abdomen and buttocks, police said. The man was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.