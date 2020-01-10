ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Suspects shot a woman after she refused to give up her car to them and drove away. The woman was hit in the arm and crashed into another car shortly after in north St. Louis City on Friday morning.
The St. Louis City Police Department said the woman was driving near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow when four men approached her at gunpoint and asked her to 'unlock your door.' Police said the 41-year-old woman then drove away and one of the suspects shot and hit her in the arm around 10:20 a.m.
Police said the victim kept driving on Natural Bridge and eventually crashed into another vehicle at Natural Bridge and Clara.
The driver of the other vehicle was hurt. Police said both women were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.