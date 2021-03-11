UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer shot a woman who reportedly had a crossbow in Union, Missouri early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Rock Island Drive around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a woman with a weapon who was threatening to shoot the first person she sees.
When officers arrived, they said the 32-year-old woman had a crossbow and pointed it at them. When the woman refused to drop the weapon an officer fired his gun at her, police said. The woman was struck by the gunfire. Authorities said officers treated the suspect until other emergency crews arrived. She was taken to the hospital and her status has not been released.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. This story will be updated as details develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.