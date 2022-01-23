Woman shot after jumping from car in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 40-year-old woman was shot after jumping from a moving car in North City Saturday morning.
The woman told police she was arguing with the driver when he threatened to kill her. She then jumped out of the car before he shot her in the back. The shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of Riverview and Halls Ferry.
Officers arrested the man at Newby and Canaan after he ran from the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
