ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot after getting into a car with a man she thought she knew in south St. Louis overnight.
The 51-year-old told police she was walking near Gravois and Delor when the suspect drove up to her around 12:30 a.m. Monday. She said she thought the driver was an acquaintance and entered his vehicle. Shortly after getting inside the car, the suspect attempted to grab the woman’s purse and the two began struggling.
The woman threw her purse out of the car and then got out near Delor Street and Elenore Avenue. As she was running from the car, the suspect reportedly fired shots at her, hitting her once in the abdomen. The injured woman flagged down a witness, who then contacted police.
The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
