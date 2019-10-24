ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot after being kidnapped in downtown St. Louis overnight, police said.
The 26-year-old woman was forced into a vehicle in the 400 block of South 14th Street just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The woman was then reportedly robbed of her money at gunpoint and driven to the 4400 block of Red Bud in north St. Louis.
According to police, the suspect bought narcotics and then shot the woman before passing out in the vehicle. After the man passed out, the woman was able to escape and contact police. She was with the suspect for about an hour before she was able to escape.
A suspect was taken into custody.
A gun, suspected narcotics and the victim’s money was recovered, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.