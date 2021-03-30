NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Officers are investigating a homicide that occurred in Spanish Lake Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 11000 block of Iguana Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman believed to be the shooter turned herself in, police say. Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
