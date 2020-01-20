BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At least one car was stolen in Brentwood Monday morning while it was being warmed up during cold weather.
Kate Schwetye said she turned on her car and left it unlocked along Bridgeport Avenue Monday morning. When she returned later it was gone.
“How could I be so stupid,” said Schwetye. “I know this happens to people and I just assumed because we lived on a cul-de-sac and because I’d done it before, it wouldn’t happen to me, but it did."
No one was hurt and there was no other property damage. She said she didn’t hear anything when the thief took off with her SUV.
She wants to caution others to not make the same mistake.
“Protect yourself even though you may have done it a hundred or thousand times before there’s always a first time,” said Schwetye.
Jon Hart with Audio Ace in Maryland Heights said many people come to them to install remote starters in cars. He said if the system, which can run between $199 to about $600, is installed properly, it can act as a safety measure.
“Until you put the key in the ignition the vehicle is immobilized, once you hit the brake pedal the vehicle will shut down unless it reads the key,” said Hart
Hart added they can be installed in about three hours.
There was also a second report of a car stolen along Bridgeport Avenue Monday morning which News 4 reached out to police about trying to confirm. We are waiting to hear back from Brentwood police.
