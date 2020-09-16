ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in St. Louis Tuesday night.
According to police, the 19-year-old was found in the 100 block of N. 17th in the Downtown West neighborhood around 9:45 p.m.
The victim told officers she was at an unknown intersection when a man pointed a gun at her, announced a robbery and then got inside her vehicle. The suspect then reportedly stole from the woman and sexually assaulted her before running off.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.