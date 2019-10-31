ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the man who robbed multiple people and sexually assaulted a woman inside a home in The Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to police, a man was armed with a gun when he entered a home in the 2000 block of Marconi and demanded money around 5:45 a.m.
The suspect reportedly hit a 25-year-old man in the head with the gun after taking money from three men, who ranged in age from 24 to 27. He also sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman inside the home.
Police believe the suspect and victims know each other.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.