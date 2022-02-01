Woman seriously injured following garbage truck crash on Rte. 141

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound 141 are closed due to a Tuesday morning crash.
Police responded to the area near Gregory Lane just before 5:30 a.m. for a crash involving a garbage truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) A 33-year-old Arnold, Mo. was driving her Nissan Sentra north on Rte. 141 when she reportedly ran a red light and hit the ACX.
She was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. No additional information has been released.
