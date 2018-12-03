NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) - A person was struck by a motorcycle in North City Sunday night, police say.
Officers responded to the area of North Kingshighway and Penrose around 7 p.m. after a 37-year-old woman was struck by a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital and listed in serious, unstable condition.
The 26-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for observation.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to handle the investigation.
