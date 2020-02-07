CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East woman was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items from St. Louis-area stores.
Twanna Trotter is responsible for numerous thefts in Chesterfield, police said she was arrested multiple times in Chesterfield in 2018. Officers said they recovered more than $5,000 from those arrests.
While she was on probation for the initial thefts in Chesterfield, police believe she more items from Chesterfield and Osage Beach, Mo. She is also accused of selling stolen items online from a boutique she had set up in her basement.
Her home was later searched by officers, who say they found $20,000 worth of stolen property. The search is part of an investigation by authorities in Illinois.
