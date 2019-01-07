PHOENIX, Ariz. (KMOV.com) -- An Arizona woman who was accused of stalking a man and sending him 65,000 text messages apparently sent him a whole lot more.
The Arizona Republic reported Jacqueline Ades sent a man she had met on a dating site more than 159,000 text messages over the course of 10 months. Some of the text messages were reported as threatening.
Ades began threatening the man after officers escorted her off of his property in 2017, according to The Arizona Republic.
The texts she sent said things like “I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet,” and “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”
The Arizona Republic also found that Ades’ arrest records listed her as showing signs of mental illness.
Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing and is currently being held in an Arizona jail. Her trial is scheduled for sometime in February.
