Ades mugshot

This undated booking photo provided by Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office shows Jacqueline Claire Ades. Authorities say the Phoenix woman became obsessed with a man she met after only one date, sending him more than 65,000 text messages and breaking into his home. Ades remained jailed Friday, May 11, 2018, on charges of stalking, threatening and harassment by communication. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

 Associated Press

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KMOV.com) -- An Arizona woman who was accused of stalking a man and sending him 65,000 text messages apparently sent him a whole lot more.

The Arizona Republic reported Jacqueline Ades sent a man she had met on a dating site more than 159,000 text messages over the course of 10 months. Some of the text messages were reported as threatening.

Ades began threatening the man after officers escorted her off of his property in 2017, according to The Arizona Republic.

The texts she sent said things like “I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet,” and “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”

The Arizona Republic also found that Ades’ arrest records listed her as showing signs of mental illness.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing and is currently being held in an Arizona jail. Her trial is scheduled for sometime in February.

