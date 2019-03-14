ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – High winds picked up a woman as she was trying to secure an awning at a daycare in the Central West End on Thursday.
Jasmine Joseph and her co-worker were trying to secure an awning outside of Happy Spirit Daycare, which is located near Delmar and Vandeventer, when a strong gust of wind picked her up.
"I was up in the air and then I fell down," said Joseph, who wasn't hurt.
She said her main concern were the cars in the parking lot.
"I was like, 'Oh my God its blowing over. The cars are there, they're going to get damaged,' and I wasn't thinking about me getting hurt or anything," Joseph said.
The wind also caused damage and other problems in the St. Louis area.
In St. Clair County, Swansea fire officials were called to the 1500 block of Caseyville Avenue after receiving a report of a broken pole with wires down and a person in a vehicle around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Swansea Fire Department, an employee in an Illinois American water truck was driving along when the wind blew down a power pole.
“As he was approaching the stop sign, he saw the pole start to come down and he actually moved his vehicle to the right to avoid contact with the pole," said Swansea Fire Chief Christopher Tell.
The employee wasn’t hurt but stayed in his vehicle until Ameren crews could arrive and turn off the electricity. The downed pole knocked out power to about 20 homes nearby.
"Well, it was a pretty hard flash when it went out. It wasn't one of those flickers you sometimes you see the lights off on. It went out immediately," said Arthur Koenig.
Around the same time, the Belleville Area Humane Society said they would be closed for the day because of downed power lines and a power outage.
"We were doing our typical cleaning and getting ready for our meeting in here, it ended up all of a sudden we heard this snap sound," said Dawn Blackwell, the shelter's manager.
The downed line caused a transformer to blow at the intersection of Highway 15 and 11th street. Power was restored to the shelter around 3 p.m.
Vianney High School experienced a power surge and lost power for a brief period of time. The power was restored prior to 11:30 a.m.
According to the Ameren Outage Map, as many as 5,600 customers were without power around mid-afternoon. That number dropped slightly as the day went on.
Before the winds kicked up, Ameren told News 4 they had crews geared up and ready to go. They also said if anyone sees a downed power line to stay clear and call Ameren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.