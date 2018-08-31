CONROE, Texas (CBS News / AP) -- Authorities in Texas say they've found a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night, her wrists shackled in what appeared to be broken restraints. Her identity is being withhead for now as a domestic violence victim, police said.
Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the 32-year-old woman is safe with family out of state. He also says deputies found her 49-year-old boyfriend dead Wednesday morning at a house in a subdivision 46 miles north of Houston. Spencer says he had made suicidal comments in a call to the sheriff's office and had died of a single gunshot wound.
Spencer said during a news conference the boyfriend left a suicide note that helped authorities identify the woman, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports.
Investigators determined that his girlfriend was the barefoot young woman seen in a nearby resident's security video ringing the doorbell early Friday while wearing a T-shirt and wrist restraints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.