ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was seen being placed into an ambulance after emergency crews were called for a hit-and-run in north St. Louis Thursday morning.
Just after 9:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 4900 block of Harney after the incident was reported.
A News 4 photographer at the scene said a woman was being put into an ambulance. He also said the woman was seen sitting on a stool.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.