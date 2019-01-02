NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a woman's quick-thinking scared off two men during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Just before 5 a.m., a 72-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the Rally's parking lot on Natural Bridge when two men approached her.
One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, prompting the woman to quickly locked her door and honked her horn.
The men fled the scene shortly after, according to police.
Police are searching for the two suspects involved. One of the men wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black mask and a green backpack while the other was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.