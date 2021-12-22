Woman scammed out of $800 one week before Christmas, warns others

KIRKWOOD (KMOV.com) -- Nancy Tracy lost hundreds of dollars just a week before Christmas.
She said she got a call from someone claiming to be an Ameren worker. She knew her bill was due. They threatened to cut off her power if she didn't pay the bill.
"He clearly said to me we had 40 minutes and we had to pay right then what we owed or they would be turning our electric off," Tracy said. "Well it's so cold you have to have that electric. So, I said my gosh I'll scrape what I can."
Tracy used her rent money and sent it through Zell, a cash app. She later found out she was scammed. Her rent money was gone and her Ameren bill was still unpaid.
"That means I can't get my granddaughter a Christmas present nor my children and I've always given them a little something," Tracy said
Ameren said it's a common thing, especially during the holidays.
Things to keep in mind to avoid a scam include:
- A scammer typically asks for a prepaid card or payment through a cash app
- A scammer can have an American Accent and sound local
- A scammer can come to your door, as well as call
- A scammer's caller ID can say it is from Ameren
- A scammer usually preys during stressful times like the holidays, the pandemic, or during severe weather.
"I knew I was on disconnect, I knew it. So, when he told me that I was like 'oh my gosh you're right. I am behind on a bill,'" Tracy said. "They prey on people's minds, their beliefs and we want to always believe the good in people but you can't."
The Missouri attorney general's office said it's important that you file a complaint if you have been scammed. It's also helpful to put yourself on the no-call list. If a scammer calls you and you are on the no-call list, the AG's office has more to work with.
