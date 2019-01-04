ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sereeta Love says she should be having a week of celebration but instead she’s trying to process how thousands of dollars ended up being stolen from her hotel room at a Hiton in downtown St. Louis.
Love says while gambling Wednesday night at the Lumiere, she hit big winning more than $6,000.
She said she took that money back to her room thinking it was in a safe place.
"At least I can put it back in my room, with my things, in my nice jacuzzi suite I’m thinking and it didn’t work so well that way," Love said.
When she returned she said she noticed that all her items in her suitcase were tossed out of her bag and her casino winnings were gone.
"They went through my dirty luggage and went through that bag and grabbed the bag and took the money," Love said.
She suspects it was a hotel employee who took the money, because she said a housekeeper entered her room while the cash was on the bed.
News 4 found Love reported the theft to police and hotel management.
A manager at the hotel told News 4 he could not provide specifics about this situation but he did say their corporate office is looking into this matter.
In all, Love said she believes nearly $4,000 was stolen.
She said she had already spent $2,000 of the winnings.
