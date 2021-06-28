NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - It’s upkeep Renee Belcher says is no longer in existence in the Castle Point neighborhood of North County.

“It’s a losing battle,” said Belcher.

Belcher, a 40-year resident, says it’s heartbreaking seeing the neighborhood she calls home deteriorate. Dumped furniture, vacant properties, and unkempt lots are repeated sights.

“They abandoned these properties and let them become derelict,” she said.

She reached out to News 4 after sending several emails to St. Louis County’s Problem Properties Division. Belcher says in the past, St. Louis County was more visible in their actions of holding landlords of vacant properties responsible for upkeep. There are at least four vacant properties surrounding Belcher’s home. News 4 reached out to county leaders to find out what’s going on with the enforcement. A spokesperson said they are currently looking into this issue.

In one email News 4 obtained from Belcher, a Code Enforcement employee said that St. Louis County is trying to keep up with several problem properties in North County communities, including Castle Point, Glasgow Village and Atwater. Last September, St. Louis County classified the overgrown property behind Belcher’s home as a nuisance. Code enforcement officials stated they were trying to organize group to clean up the lot. But according to Belcher, the cleanup never happened.

“And they said it was on the nuisance properties list, they said they’re coming out, and evidentially, this is what coming out looks like,” she said.

News 4 previously reported that nuisance properties aren’t only in North County In Valley Park, county leaders took the owner of a home to court after several code enforcement violations.

To report a problem property click here.