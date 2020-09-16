TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A west St. Louis County woman is warning others to stay vigilant following a robbery at a Schnucks in Town and Country Sunday.
Sandi McMillin said she was walking to her car with her groceries when a dark SUV pulled up to her. She said the driver grabbed her arm and yanked her toward the vehicle.
“He just grabbed me, pulled me close and then was just yanking at my purse which is what he was after,” McMillin said.
This incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Schnucks in Woodsmill Plaza.
McMillin said the suspect knocked her to the ground and drove off with her purse. Investigators said the suspect passed her credit cards off to other men, captured in surveillance photos.
Police said the car the suspect used to rob McMillin was stolen out of St. Ann and crashed in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.
Detective Katie Exline with Town and Country Police said the two men captured on surveillance spent thousands at the Galleria Mall, Target in Florissant and a gas station in Ferguson.
“They go to the mall but they do spend a lot of money on our victims’ credit cards so we’re able to compare leads and track down those suspects,” Exline said.
Chesterfield Police confirmed to News 4 a similar incident happened at Lash Lounge on Clarkson Road Monday. Investigators said an employee was sitting outside behind the store when a suspect stole her purse. The suspect spent thousands of dollars on laptops at Best Buy using the victim’s credit card.
Detective Exline and Chesterfield Police couldn’t confirm if the two robberies are connected. However, Exline said the suspects in the Town and Country robbery have been on her radar for months. She believes they are part of a crime ring of about 10 people.
Exline said the suspects have stolen nine unlocked cars in Town and Country since May. She also believes they’ve stolen purses from other women at grocery stores across west St. Louis County.
“All area detectives are working together to bring these individuals to the prosecutor’s office for charges,” Exline said.
Last week, about 40 investigators from different municipalities met to discuss recent crimes and create a plan to crack down on those involved in the crime ring. So far, no arrests related to these crimes have been made.
