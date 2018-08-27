Kelsey Lewis says she was wrongfully terminated after an employee at a Fairview Heights Show-Me’s assaulted her.
“I was begging for my life,” said Lewis.
That employee is also Lewis’ fiancé. Police records show he’s facing a felony domestic charge from that incident earlier this month.
“I kept begging him that he was going to kill me and the harder I would struggle, the harder he would get around my hands and my throat,” said Lewis.
Lewis says she took action and filed a restraining order against him but the issue was they worked the same shift at the restaurant.
Lewis says the owner’s solution was to fire her and keep her fiancé on.
“He told me that he would have to fire me since he wouldn’t be allowed in the building,” said Lewis.
Legal experts say this action could be a violation against Illinois labor laws and federal laws regarding retaliation by an employer. One of the examples stated by the federal government includes an employer shifting an employee’s position or even termination.
The Show-Me’s manager said because this is a personnel matter legally he can’t comment.
“They’ve left me on the street with a kid to raise with nowhere to go and it’s hard,” said Lewis
Lewis says she working to find an attorney she can afford and plans on taking legal action.
