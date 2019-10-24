ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lanis Price reached out to News 4 frustrated about a traumatizing situation she said happened to her in the Central West End. Price said she was carjacked at gunpoint, called police, but an initial report wasn't filed.
News 4 spent months digging into what happened.
Price said she had just parked near the intersection of Newstead and McPherson around 9:00 p.m. on May 5th when a man approached her, shoved a gun into her side, and demanded everything she was carrying.
"He even wanted the keys that were in my hand," Price said.
Price said she handed everything over and hid behind a nearby SUV as she watched the man drive away in her car.
“I finally got up and I ran around the corner toward Queen of Peace. I made it to Queen of Peace. They let me in. I went up to the front desk where the security officer is and told her I had been carjacked and I wanted her to call 911 and she did," said Price.
Price said Officer Terrance Howard arrived on the scene and spoke with her about what happened. A 'calls for service' log News 4 requested shows Howard was dispatched to that location for a holdup.
“It seemed like they were more focused on why I was there, whether I actually witnessed what I witnessed or what happened actually happened to me versus being interested in pursuing the person who took my car," said Price.
Price said Officer Howard told her she would receive a call at a later date to follow up, but she never did. News 4 asked police why an initial report was not filed.
A spokesperson for the the St. Louis City Police Department responded in an email saying:
"As a result of the investigation officers determined that a robbery did not occur. The information provided by the caller was not corroborated by witnesses in the area."
"There was no one on Pershing when I was carjacked other than myself and the carjacker," said Price.
News 4 pressed police again about the office not taking an initial report and received a similar answer from the police spokesperson.
"There was not a report written based on the information provided to the officers at the time, which was inconsistent."
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's policy for when officers must write a report includes:
- Citizen report of a crime
- Citizen report of a non-criminal incident
- Incidents resulting in an officer being dispatched or assigned
When News 4 questioned police if the officer violated policy by not filing an initial report, a police spokesperson said,"during the initial contact there was confliction with the story told and what witnesses accounted for."
It wasn't until about a month after Price said she was carjacked that a report was filed saying Price "seemed hesitant to call police."
The report also said a security officer for Queen of Peace, which is a trauma and substance abuse treatment center, reviewed the surveillance and "did not observe a robbery."
"Unless video had been doctored within a few minutes, there's no way that's what they actually viewed," said Price.
Price said around the same time she received the police report, she also received a notification on June 13th that her car had been towed because it was involved in an accident at the intersection of Grand and Russell. The driver of her car took off. According to the accident report, the woman in the other vehicle was injured.
Price believes the police department is victim shaming her and this crash could have been avoided.
"The police department was adamant that it never happened and that makes me feel uneasy for myself and pretty much for everyone else," said Price. "It's just really heart wrenching when someone who is supposed to protect me doesn't do their job correctly and just flats out calls a victim a liar straight from the beginning."
According to the police report, officers were unable to view the video at the time the report was filed because the video deletes within 7-10 days.
News 4 reached out to police for an on-camera interview, but was told no one was available and it is an ongoing investigation. Price said she filed a complaint against Officer Howard. When asked if there is an internal investigation, a police spokesperson said they can't discuss personnel matters.
