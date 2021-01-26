ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local woman says she is left with a pricey repair bill after she and her kids were stranded on flooded lanes of I-70 in North City when a watermain broke.
Alexis Moye says she was driving back home to Illinois Sunday night when she ran into what looked like a river on I-70 near Union. Water came all the way up to her window, but all she could think of was getting several children in the back of her car out.
"I'm screaming, the kids are screaming. I have five kids in the car, including an infant," Moye said.
Moye says water started pouring into the car before first responders could pull her and the children out. After being examined by paramedics, Moye's sister picked them up.
"You can see how far up the water was just off the doors, that's just where the water came in at. Had we been in the car any longer, the kids would have been soaking wet," she said.
The waterline that broke belongs to St. Louis City. Why it broke is unknown.
Hours before, Moye says she spent nearly $2,000 on car repairs that she had to take a loan out for. Now, she is left to pay for unexpected damages and hundreds of dollars in towing expenses that she said should not be her responsibility.
"The amount of damage on the inside... I mean the tow fee, just reimburse me for that at least. Some people, you never know what they're going through to afford another car. Some people have it and some people don't and I happen to be one of those people who don't have it," she said.
News 4 has reached out to the City of St. Louis for a response. Mayor Lyda Krewson's office sent the following statement:
Thank you for reaching out to the City Water Department regarding this weekend’s water main break along I-70. We were very glad to hear that everyone involved was uninjured and didn’t need to go to the hospital, but we’re sorry to hear that some vehicles were damaged by water. As you can imagine, water main breaks are random and unpredictable. If someone would to like to file a claim with the city, they’re welcome to do so and the City Counselor will review it. Be sure to include their losses including any bills/receipts so the City can make a determination.
