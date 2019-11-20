BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Holly David said she’s been living on top of human waste for the last two months after a backup left sewage in her basement.

“It’s frustrating because just last year I lost everything. I lost my sister, my dad, my good credit, and now I’m starting over, to what I got to start all over again,” said David.

Woman’s furnace has been broken more than a month at TEH Realty apartment A woman living in an apartment owned by TEH Realty hasn't had a working furnace in more than a month as temperatures plummeted this week below freezing.

Woman’s furnace has been broken more than a month at TEH Realty apartment A woman living in an apartment owned by TEH Realty hasn't had a working furnace in more than a month as temperatures plummeted this week below freezing.

She said problems have always been apparent at the Bridgeport Crossing Apartments in Bridgeton since she moved in this summer. The complex is owned by troubled T.E.H. Realty.

“All they’re doing is collecting our rent money and doing nothing with it,” she said.

News 4 went by the office during office hours Wednesday and no one answered the door.

David said since our reports on employees across the company not receiving paychecks, she said she was told by management they no longer had any maintenance workers at this complex.

“Had I known all that from the beginning I would of never rented here,” David said.

T.E.H. Reality hasn’t responded to any request from News 4 for a comment.

We’ve reported on the mounting pressure the company is receiving from county and city leaders across the St. Louis metro area over its failure to maintain their properties.

Bridgeton city officials told News 4 the owners were summoned to a court hearing Thursday, after the company has ignored several citations for failing to provide heat to at least 20 tenants at Bridgeport Crossing.

T.E.H. Realty is also facing lawsuits in St. Louis.

Lawsuits have been filed in Kansa City, as well, where the company also owns problem properties.

St. Louis County said they’ve halted all federal funding to this company because of these issues.