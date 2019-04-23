NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A North City woman is looking for answers after she says her 25-year-old nephew was beaten outside of a mental health group home.
Michelle Lyle said her nephew, Daymond Logan, battles schizophrenia and has stayed overnight at Hopewell Center’s group home on Chamberlain Avenue for two months. On April 11, she said she received a call that Logan was badly beaten and in the hospital.
“He was in a neck brace, two black eyes, broken nose, he was covered in bruises,” said Lyle.
Logan said it started around 7:30 p.m., when he got home from the mall an hour late for curfew. Following a verbal argument with an employee, Logan said he packed a bag and walked out.
“I made it to about the sidewalk before another argument escalated,” said Logan.
He said an employee hit him upwards of 15 times before he walked to the Gas Mart off Delmar and Goodfellow to call 911.
“I didn't fight back, I couldn't because of how aggressive was,” said Logan.
Two days after the incident, Lyle went to the group home to gather Logan’s belongings. She said other staff members had no idea what had happened. Lyle said her nephew has a concussion and may possibly need surgery on his nose.
Since the incident, Lyle said Hopewell Center has tried to arrange a meeting with her to discuss her nephew’s case.
News 4 reached out to the center multiple times but is still waiting to hear back. St. Louis City police confirm they are investigating.
