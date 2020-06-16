BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- We've been tracking the number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes all over the region but we’ve heard from some family members who said there has been ripple effects of the virus that in some cases can be just as devastating.
Jamie Gilley said her mom Carolyn Hall was vibrant before the virus. However, Hall is now on hospice at home.
“She loved to get outdoors. Everything has changed,” Gilley said. “We are already talking about her funeral arrangements.”
While on lockdown in a Bridgeton nursing home, the Sarah Community, for months, Gilley said her mother was neglected.
“It’s so sad to think she was being starved to death, because they didn't check on her, they would bring her food and then just leave it there,” Gilley said.
Though Hall never contracted the virus that they know of, Gilley said without visitors from the outside, Hall’s care just wasn't the same.
“They are understaffed, they are underpaid,” Gilley said.
Marjorie Moore, with the senior advocacy group VOYCE, said there are newly released guidelines for nursing homes to begin the process of re-opening in phases.
“We are really concerned,” Moore said. “We are getting ready to get more complaints and hear more from families, especially in facilities where they have had COVID cases. People are really anxious to see their family members, but unfortunately those are places that are going to be less likely to open right away.”
News 4 reached out to the Bridgeton nursing home. The executive director denied Hall was neglected saying they “reviewed the case and there were no concerns with Carolyn’s care or treatment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.