EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An East St. Louis renter says insects and rodents have taken over her apartment.
"When you walk out the door, roaches will fall on you," she said.
The woman who spoke with News 4 said she didn’t want to be identified out of embarrassment. She says the problems at Alpha Plaza Apartments are largely ignored by management.
“They’re not trying to fix any of these problems," she said.
She says she’s been complaining about roaches and rodents for months. She also says she’s been without a working air conditioner for a year.
The property is owned by the Chicago-based Eastlake Management Group. News 4 called and emailed the owners for an explanation but are still awaiting a response.
The company receives housing funding from the federal government.
The woman says for her unit, the company charges the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) more than $1,500 for rent a month.
News 4 found on HUD’s website the latest inspection score posted dates back to 2015, the complex passed with score of 82. It’s a score that residents find puzzling.
"Because this is a Section 8 funded program, they probably feel like we don't pay the rent, so we can do whatever we want to do, because we're still going to get this $1,500 every month," she said.
News 4 also sought a comment from HUD and is still awaiting a response.
