SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Joanne Vishino says her day started out as a typical Monday.
“I went to take my daughter to school,” said Vishino.
But that normal commute down Kingshighway quickly changed when she noticed a black Chevy sedan driving erratically.
Fearing for her daughter’s safety and the safety of other students who were now crossing Arsenal, Vishino says she yelled at him.
“He zoomed past and I hollered out for him to slow down,” Vishino.
Expecting him to listen and keep going, she was shocked at what happened next.
“He took it upon himself to stop turn around and comeback and confront me in the Walgreens parking lot,” said Vishino.
But then she says she was stunned when she saw what was in the hand of a passenger inside the car.
“He decided to put his hand out the car window with the pistol in his hand and finger ready to do whatever he wanted to do, and I was like 'really that’s where you went with this?” said Vishino.
The driver then sped off before Vishino snapped a picture.
She’s filed a police report and hopes someone can spot the vehicle and report its whereabouts to police.
