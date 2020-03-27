BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Bridgeport Crossings resident who didn’t want her name revealed tells News 4 she couldn’t believe the callousness from her apartment management.
“By law with everything going on, you cannot do that,” she said.
She says management threatened to change her locks and kick her out by April 1 if she didn’t agree to sign a yearly lease.
“I’m going to resign my lease, I was just trying to do month-to-month, to see if T.E.H. can get their act together,” she said.
News 4 has reported on several concerning issues at the complex in the past.
READ: Woman says she's living in sewage after problematic property owner refuses to make repairs
News 4 called the property to speak with a manager and no one answered.
Rebecca Phoenix with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says this unusual new normal associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has caused stress on the tenant and landlord relationship.
“In the end, people are going to remember how they were treated,” said Phoenix.
Some people who are experiencing financial hardships during this period have decided to forgo paying April’s rent.
Some have placed signs around St. Louis urging residents who can’t pay their rent or mortgage because of the coronavirus to not pay April’s rent.
“There are obligations that both the tenants and the landlords have,” said Phoenix.
The BBB says a tenant could be subject to penalties from the landlord once things go back to normal.
The Missouri and Illinois Attorneys General offers tips on rent issues with your landlord.
For Missouri click here.
For Illinois click here.
