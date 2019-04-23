PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) -- A woman suspected for weeks someone had been entering her home while she was away.
She tried to ignore it, but soon found out her ex-boyfriend had been living in her attic.
The Pittsburgh woman (whose name is being withheld to protect her) had an order of protection against the man.
But she starting seeing signs around her home that something was wrong.
First it was the toilet seat in her bathroom.
Then it was a blanket in an odd place.
"I knew that blanket had not been there before. I knew it. But what could i do? I already had the PFA against him. I can't call the police and say there's a blanket in my basement."
Then on Saturday night, she found her ex, Cary Cocuzzi, standing in the middle of her bedroom.
He attacked her, but she fought him off and ran outside.
Neighbors called 9-1-1 and he was arrested.
"I had an intuition about it, but I ignored it. I brushed it aside. I didn't want to seem paranoid or, you know, you never think this will happen to you but I should have trusted my instinct because I was right," she said.
Police say Cocuzzi told them he has been homeless several times in the past two years.
The woman says she's just thankful her two daughters weren't home during the attack.
