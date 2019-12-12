ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman said she was stunned watching surveillance that shows someone steal her car while a valet attendant and a hotel staffer stood just feet away and did nothing.
Amy Bouvet said she and two friends dropped off her car at The Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis on the afternoon of November 17th for a meeting. She said the valet attendant told her to leave the keys in her car.
The video, which Bouvet said she paid a company across from the hotel to get, shows the valet attendant moving her car a few feet several times.
"He proceeds to park all the other cars in their valet lot and mine stays with the keys in it in front of the hotel," said Bouvet.
Bouvet said it stays parked out front with the keys inside for 42 minutes until a man in a red outfit is seen walking up, getting in the vehicle, and driving off with the valet attendant and the hotel staffer standing just feet away.
"I was appalled. I could not believe it. I couldn't believe it," said Bouvet.
Bouvet said an app on her phone that tracks the location of her car was disabled immediately after the man in the red outfit drove away.
She's frustrated the hotel and valet didn't tell her about her stolen vehicle until the meeting was over, about an hour and a half later.
She said police found her car in North St. Louis County four days ago, but says it was totaled with trash everywhere and scratches on just about every corner.
"They ripped out the sunglass holder and the rear view mirror, which means the cameras, none of the cameras work. None of the navigation works. Navigation was removed," said Bouvet.
Bouvet said the hotel blames the valet company. She told News 4 neither the hotel nor the valet company would talk with her about the situation.
"The hotel management is responsible for who they hire to do valet but for them… if I didn't have that tracker they would not have told me how long my car sat there," said Bouvet.
News 4 reached out to The Last Hotel and was told no one wanted to comment. News 4 also reached out to the valet company and is waiting to hear back.
