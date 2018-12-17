FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- With Christmas less than two weeks away, Sherri Pruitt said she waited anxiously Sunday night for her last five gifts.
While running errands, she said she was tracking the delivery details of her Amazon order on the app. Pruitt said she arrived home to find tire tracks in her yard and her packages scattered in the middle of her lawn.
“Extreme frustration, aggravation as to why somebody would do such a thing,” she said.
Pruitt said a total of five packages were scattered in her yard. Thankfully, nothing was broken or stolen, but three of the boxes contained electronics.
Pruitt said she listed specific delivery instructions on the order, asking the driver to drop them near the screened porch. According to a notice on the app, the delivery was “handed to the resident.” Pruitt said that never happened.
“The yard does not constitute being a resident,” she said.
News 4 reached out to Amazon for more information. The company said a representative will respond by the end of the day, For now, Pruitt said she’s shipping all future order to her office.
“I thought for sure it was a miracle that nothing had been taken,” she said.
