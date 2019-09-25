FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus family says they are being forced to get rid of their support pig, despite a doctor’s recommendation.
Debbie Buff and her son Aiden have had a 120 pound mini-pig named Pickles for more than a year, an animal she says brings them comfort. Aiden is on the autism spectrum and Buff battles depression and anxiety after losing her oldest son last year.
“She brings a sense of peace and comfort me when I need it,” said Buff.
Buff’s doctor singed a letter saying, “She should be allowed to keep her emotional support pig.”
The City of Festus says the pig must be gone by October 17. An ordinance bans livestock within city limits and violators are fined $250 each day.
“Animals classified as livestock in this case, a pig or mini pig, cannot be kept as pets,” said Festus City Administrator Greg Camp.
Camp says the city council spent months considering amending the ordinance but after weighing input from citizens, the ordinance was not changed.
“Someone would perhaps rightfully or wrongfully take advantage of that new opening in the ordinance,” Camp said.
The Buffs started a petition hoping to keep the pig. So far, it has more than 3,000 signatures.
A lawyer says Festus is well within its legal bounds to have such an ordinance.
