ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Karen Ladd says for more than 40 years, the St. Louis Blues has been her team.
“I was like ‘Wow, I could die now. I’m happy we’ve made it to the Stanley Cup,” said Ladd.
When the Blues made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, she says nothing was going to stop her from being at a game.
“Was like a bucket list moment for me,” she said.
But that thought came to an end when she was told the Enterprise Center would no longer sell any tickets for handicapped seats for Stanley Cup Finals games.
“It kind of hurts to be a fan for 47 years and be told ‘uh sorry you don’t matter,” said Ladd.
Ladd has been using a wheelchair for more than 30 years.
“I had a spinal tumor,” she said.
Officials with Enterprise Center said season ticket holders got first dibs on Stanley Cup Finals tickets, including handicapped seats.
They say all the handicapped seats have been bought already. Ticketmaster says in some cases, the tickets can be bought by people without disabilities.
That’s allowed because the Enterprise Center says the Americans with Disabilities Act makes it illegal for them to verify if ticket buyers are disabled.
“When they set up policies that aren’t less-abled people friendly, they’re shutting down part of their fan base,” Ladd said.
Ticketmaster says it is required for them to sell handicapped seats, but because of the high demand for Stanley Cup Finals games, all of those tickets have been sold out, including the resale tickets.
They say the best advice would be to check every day to see if a seller has posted a resale ticket for a handicapped seat.
