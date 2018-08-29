O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East woman says her high school basketball coach sexually abused her for years and that school officials covered it up.
In a lawsuit, the young woman said it all started in 2009 when she was an eighth grader at St. Clare Catholic School in O’Fallon, Illinois.
She alleges that Coach Michael Giordano sent her suggestive texts and photos. She also claims that during her sophomore year, when she was attending another school, he raped her.
Four school employees are named in the lawsuit for allegedly not reporting the abuse.
The Belleville Archdiocese released the following statement:
"This firm represents all defendants in the case, except Michael Giordano. The Catholic Diocese of Belleville has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation, and therefore cannot address the unproven allegations of Jane Doe’s complaint. We can say, however, that after careful investigation, we are firmly convinced that The Catholic Diocese of Belleville, St. Clare Grade School, and its teachers and principals acted properly and always with Ms. Doe’s best interests in mind. We look forward to defending our clients in court."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.