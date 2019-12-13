ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mary Norwood says 2019 is a year she’s trying to escape.
“Beginning with January, losing my husband, then August, loosing Xavier,” she said.
She is still grieving the death of her 7-year-old grandson Xavier Usanga, who was shot and killed this summer while playing outside of his home.
READ: 'I tried to do CPR;' sister of slain St. Louis boy tried to save his life after shooting
“Will they ever find Xavier’s killer? I don’t know,” she said.
Now her attention is turned towards going after thieves who she says are taking advantage of her mentally-ill brother.
“He’s not competent, he has fluctuating capacity,” Norwood said.
Norwood says her 70-year-old brother was befriended by two people who have since stolen thousands from him, and she suspects have taken his identity.
“They got him the first time for $1,000 and then a second time for $1,200,” she said.
Norwood closed his bank accounts, but she says that didn’t stop the thieves from attempting to steal the money again.
"Whoever they are, ordered another card, they called the bank with all of his information and demanded they send another debit card,” Norwood said.
Frustrated she turned to police for help. She filed a fraud complaint in September.
“Before they even called me back, it was like five to six weeks,” she said.
But since then, Norwood says she hasn’t heard anything from law enforcement.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police who say they are looking into the matter and working an update into the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.