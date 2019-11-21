ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman had her vehicle stolen outside of Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Thursday.
Around 11:45 p.m., a woman reported that “someone came and took her black Jeep” at 1456 S. Grand, which is the hospital’s address, police said.
The hospital told News 4 the woman left the car running when she went inside the hospital. When she saw it was taken, she tried to chase after it, a witness said, but the Jeep sped up and got away, nearly crashing into several cars, according to the witness.
The victim was not injured.
As more details are known, this story will be updated.
