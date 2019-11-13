TEH Realty employees demand paychecks from owners T.E.H. Realty employees tell News 4 they are demanding a paycheck from owners.

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 has continued to report on the deplorable conditions created by Missouri rental company, TEH Realty.

Now we’ve learned about one woman’s situation at a TEH Realty property has become downright dangerous this week.

As temperatures plunged below freezing, Sandra Hornsby sat inside her Bridgeton apartment with no heat. The furnace in her apartment hasn’t worked in more than a month.

She’s tried to stay warm any way possible.

“I have a heater in the bathroom that my neighbor gave me,” Hornsby said. “I have a heater that I bought from another place, and then I have a heater that burned my socket up.

“My stove is right in the kitchen. I’ll run it for about an hour and a half to take the chill off,” Hornsby added.

TEH Realty has caught the attention of Jefferson City as well. Missouri state Senator Jamilah Nasheed has asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt to investigated the company, referring to them as “slumlords.”